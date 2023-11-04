New Schedule, New Hopes: Notre Dame Football’s 2023 Season

Notre Dame football fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming 2023 season. The Fighting Irish have a challenging schedule ahead, with games against some of the biggest teams in college football. After finishing the previous season with a solid 9-4 record and winning the Gator Bowl in Marcus Freeman’s first season as head coach, the team and its fans have high hopes for continued success.

One of the highlights of the 2023 schedule is a game against the No. 6 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. This highly anticipated matchup will take place on September 23 in South Bend, Indiana. Despite their fierce rivalry, the Fighting Irish fell short against the Buckeyes in their previous encounter. Notre Dame will be eager to reclaim victory and demonstrate their strength on the field.

Another exciting game to watch out for is the clash with No. 10 ranked USC Trojans on October 14. This matchup promises to be a thrilling battle between two storied programs. The Fighting Irish dominated the Trojans last season with a convincing win, and they will aim to replicate that success and establish their dominance once again.

In addition to facing tough opponents, Notre Dame will also continue their longstanding rivalries with Southern California and Navy. These matchups hold a special place in the team’s history and always bring out the best in both sides.

With an intense schedule ahead, Notre Dame’s players and coaching staff are working hard to prepare for the challenges they will face. The Fighting Irish are determined to make their mark and secure their spot among the elite teams in college football.

