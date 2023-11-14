2023 Netflix Cup: The Intersection of Golf and Formula 1

If you thought the Netflix docuseries “Full Swing” and “Drive to Survive” were exciting, get ready for the 2023 Netflix Cup, a live-sports event that brings together four PGA Tour players and four Formula 1 drivers. This unique match-play competition will take place at The Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, marking Netflix’s foray into the world of live sports.

The Netflix Cup will feature two pairs of players competing in eight-hole matches, with the winning teams advancing to a sudden death one-hole championship bout. Similar to other editions of The Match, the players will face “surprise challenges” throughout the event, adding an element of unpredictability and excitement.

In the first match, golf fans will witness an intriguing partnership between Rickie Fowler and McLaren’s Lando Norris, as they go head-to-head against Justin Thomas and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. Fowler and Thomas are well-known friends off the course, but this competition will put their friendship to the test. Similarly, Norris and Sainz, who share a bromance from their time at McLaren, will face each other as rivals on the track but maintain their camaraderie off it.

The second match will see world No. 7 Max Homa team up with Williams’ Alex Albon, while two-time major champion Collin Morikawa pairs up with Alpine’s Pierre Gasly. Homa has been in stellar form, with multiple wins on the PGA Tour and a successful Ryder Cup debut. Albon, despite dating LPGA player Lily Muni He, claims he doesn’t take her advice on the golf course. Morikawa, fresh off his win at the 2023 Zozo Championship, will rely on Gasly as his partner, despite the Frenchman having a handicap north of 20.

The Netflix Cup will captivate fans with its unique blend of golf and Formula 1. It’s an opportunity for these athletes to showcase their skills in a different environment and for fans to witness the camaraderie and competition between sportsmen from different disciplines.

FAQs

1. What is the format of the Netflix Cup?

The Netflix Cup will be contested under eight holes of match play and scramble format. Each player will tee off with their own ball before selecting the better of the two shots. They will continue this process until they hole out, and the score from each team will count for the hole. The winning teams will advance to a sudden death championship match on the final hole.

2. Who are the teams participating in the Netflix Cup?

The teams for the Netflix Cup are as follows:

– Rickie Fowler & Lando Norris

– Justin Thomas & Carlos Sainz

– Max Homa & Alex Albon

– Collin Morikawa & Pierre Gasly

3. Will there be any surprises or challenges during the event?

Yes, similar to previous editions of The Match, the Netflix Cup will include “surprise challenges” that will test the players’ skills and add excitement to the event. These challenges will introduce an element of unpredictability to the competition.

