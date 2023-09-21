How to Watch Week 4 of the 2023 NCAA College Football Season

Week 4 of the 2023 NCAA college football season is here, and there are 105 big games to look forward to. If you’re wondering how to watch all the action, we’ve got you covered. The games will be aired on various channels, including ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS, and NBC. Smaller networks and sports streamers like ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, and Altitude Sports will also broadcast some games.

One budget-friendly way to watch college football is through ESPN+. They will stream numerous NCAA football games, including select SEC non-conference matchups. With an ESPN+ subscription, you’ll have access to exclusive content, live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools, and premium articles. You can watch ESPN+ on various devices such as smart TVs, phones, tablets, computers, and on ESPN.com.

Hulu + Live TV is another option to consider. Their live TV bundle provides access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and ESPN+. This bundle also includes a subscription to Disney+ and Hulu’s general content library. With unlimited DVR storage and an easy setup process, you’ll have everything you need to watch NCAA football games. Hulu is offering a special discounted rate for new and eligible returning subscribers until October 11.

Fubo TV is yet another streaming service that allows you to watch college football games. They provide access to ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 Network, and Big Ten Network. With these options, you’ll have plenty of ways to catch your favorite teams in action.

Now that you know where to watch, here are some of the exciting games scheduled for Week 4 of the 2023 NCAA college football season:

– Georgia State at Coastal Carolina

– Wisconsin at Purdue

– No. 4 Florida State at Clemson

– Army at Syracuse

– No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon

– No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah

– No. 20 Miami (Fla.) at Temple

– Maryland at Michigan State

– BYU at Kansas

– Oklahoma State at Iowa State

These are just a few of the many games taking place this week. So grab some snacks, settle in, and enjoy the excitement of college football!

