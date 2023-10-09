How to Watch Week 7 of the 2023 NCAA College Football Season

Football fans rejoice! The 2023 NCAA college football season is in full swing, and Week 7 is packed with exciting matchups. If you’re wondering how to watch the games, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know:

Where to Watch

The games will be airing on various channels, including ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS, and NBC. Some games will also be shown on smaller networks such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, and Altitude Sports.

Streaming Options

If you don’t have access to cable, there are several streaming options available. ESPN+ is streaming many NCAA football games, including select SEC non-conference matchups. This is a budget-friendly alternative to cable.

Hulu + Live TV is another option that provides access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, and more. This bundle also includes a subscription to Disney+ and Hulu’s content library.

Fubo TV is another streaming service that offers access to ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, and more. The service also includes ESPN+.

Notable Games in Week 7

Week 7 features several exciting matchups that fans won’t want to miss. Here are just a few of the games taking place:

– Louisiana Tech at Middle Tennessee

– Liberty at Jacksonville State

– UTEP at Florida International

– Tulane at Memphis

– Stanford at Colorado

– Georgia at Vanderbilt

There are a total of 95 games happening throughout the week, so there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the action!

In conclusion, the 2023 NCAA college football season is heating up, and Week 7 promises to deliver plenty of excitement. Whether you choose to watch on cable or through a streaming service, make sure to tune in and support your favorite teams.

Definitions:

– NCAA: National Collegiate Athletic Association, the governing body of college athletics in the United States.

– ESPN+: A streaming service provided ESPN that offers exclusive content and coverage of various sports.

Sources:

– https://www.espn.com/

– https://www.hulu.com/

– https://www.fubo.tv/