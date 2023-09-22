How to Watch Week 4 of the 2023 NCAA College Football Season

The 2023 NFL season has just started, but college football is also back in full swing. Week 4 is packed with exciting games, including the matchup between Colorado and Oregon, Alabama vs. Ole Miss, and Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. With a total of 105 big games, there’s plenty of football action to enjoy. Here’s everything you need to know about watching Week 4 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.

The games will be broadcasted across various channels including ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS, and NBC. Additionally, some games will be available on smaller networks and sports streaming platforms such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, and Altitude Sports.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option to watch college football, ESPN+ is streaming many NCAA football games this season, including select SEC non-conference matchups. With an ESPN+ subscription, you not only get access to live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, but also exclusive ESPN+ content, fantasy sports tools, and premium ESPN+ articles. You can watch ESPN+ on various devices such as smart TVs, phones, tablets, computers, and through the ESPN.com website.

Hulu + Live TV offers another option to watch college football games. With this bundle, you’ll have access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and ESPN+. In addition to live TV, you’ll also get a subscription to Disney+ and access to Hulu’s content library. Hulu’s live TV plans include unlimited DVR storage and a hassle-free set-up process.

Fubo TV is another streaming service that provides access to ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 Network, and the Big Ten Network. This option offers a wide range of channels to watch college football games.

Week 4 features a multitude of games on September 21, 22, and 23. Some notable matchups include No. 19 Colorado vs. No. 10 Oregon, No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Alabama, and No. 22 UCLA vs. No. 11 Utah. Make sure to check the schedule for specific game times and channels.

Watching college football has never been easier with the various streaming options available. Whether you choose ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, or Fubo TV, you’ll have access to a wide range of channels to enjoy the games.

