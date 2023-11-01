Get Ready for a Midweek MACtion Doubleheader!

Looking for some exciting midweek college football action to break up the workweek? Look no further than the Mid-American Conference (MAC) games happening tonight! Two thrilling matchups are set to take place, with the Akron Zips facing off against the Kent State Golden Flashes and the Ball State Cardinals taking on the Bowling Green Falcons.

Akron Zips vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

The first game of the evening will feature the Akron Zips and the Kent State Golden Flashes. These two teams will battle it out at Summa Field in InfoCision Stadium, located in Akron, Ohio. Kickoff is scheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time.

If you’re wondering about the weather conditions, expect a chilly fall evening with clear skies and a temperature of 36 degrees Fahrenheit. There’s no need to worry about any rain interfering with the game, as the chance of precipitation is slim. The wind speed will be around 5 MPH.

Gambling enthusiasts might be interested to know that Akron is the favorite, with a 4.5-point spread, according to DraftKings. The over/under line is set at 38.5.

When it comes to watching the game, tune in to ESPNU, which is part of the ESPN family of networks. Keep in mind that you’ll need a valid cable subscription to access the broadcast. Alternatively, you can stream the game on the ESPN App or through various streaming services like Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

For radio coverage, WHLO-AM 640 will provide the Akron call, featuring play-by-play announcer Dave Skoczen and color commentator Joe Dunn. The Word 1220 AM will provide the Kent State call, with Rob Polinsky handling play-by-play duties and Chase Ferris on color commentary.

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

The second game of the evening promises even more excitement as the Ball State Cardinals take on the Bowling Green Falcons. The action will unfold at Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Weather conditions for this game will be similar to the earlier matchup, with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 38 degrees Fahrenheit. Like the previous game, precipitation is unlikely, and the wind speed will be around 5 MPH.

If you’re planning to watch the game on TV, make sure to tune in to ESPN2. This game is also part of the ESPN family of networks, so a valid cable subscription is required. Streaming options are available through the ESPN App or other compatible cable/satellite services.

For radio coverage, WLBC-FM 104.1 will provide the Ball State call, featuring play-by-play announcer Joel Goddett and color commentator Mark O’Connell. Eagle FM 99 will provide the Bowling Green call, with Todd Walker handling play-by-play duties and John Gibson providing color commentary.

Don’t miss out on these thrilling midweek MACtion matchups. Tune in and enjoy the excitement of college football at its finest!

FAQ

1. How can I watch the MACtion games?

You can catch the games on TV tuning in to ESPNU for the Akron vs. Kent State matchup and ESPN2 for the Ball State vs. Bowling Green game. Both games require a valid cable subscription to access the broadcasts.

2. Can I stream the games online?

Yes! The games will be available for streaming on the ESPN App and through various streaming services such as Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. However, a valid subscription is required to watch the games on these platforms.

3. What are the gambling odds for these games?

According to DraftKings, Akron is a 4.5-point favorite against Kent State, with an over/under line of 38.5. Bowling Green, on the other hand, is a 5.5-point favorite against Ball State, with an over/under line of 40.