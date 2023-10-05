2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards: Everything You Need to Know

The 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards, hosted Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera, will be airing live on Thursday, October 5 at 8 p.m. ET. The award show will kick off with the Blue Carpet pre-show. Peso Pluma leads the pack this year with 21 nominations, including the coveted Artist of the Year category. Following closely behind are Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera, each with 15 nominations.

Billboard has announced an exciting lineup of performers for the 2023 awards show. Artists like Bad Bunny, Calibre 50, Chiquis, Eddy Lover, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, Justin Quiles, La Factoría, Los Ángeles Azules, Los Sebastianes, Manuel Turizo, Marc Anthony, and Marshmello will be taking the stage.

For those wondering where to watch the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards, the event will be broadcast live on Telemundo. However, if you don’t have regular cable, you can still stream the awards show on Peacock or FuboTV. Both streaming services offer free trials for new subscribers and give you the option to cancel before the trial period ends.

FuboTV is an alternative to basic cable that allows users to watch their favorite TV shows and live events as they air on regular television. It offers over 100 live TV channels, including Telemundo, ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, MTV, and more. FuboTV also provides on-demand shows and movies, as well as the ability to record your favorite TV shows.

Peacock, on the other hand, is a streaming service mainly focused on NBC content. Although it is not a live streaming service, Peacock allows users to stream certain shows and specials as they premiere on regular TV. Additionally, Peacock offers live streaming of sporting events such as Premier League, WWE, and Sunday Night Football. To livestream the 2023 Latin Billboard Music Awards, you will need to sign up for Peacock’s premium plus package.

Sources:

– Billboard