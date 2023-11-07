7 Must-watch Holiday Movies for the Festive Season

The holiday season is fast approaching, and that means it’s time to cozy up the fire, sip some cocoa, and indulge in the joy of Christmas movies. Luckily, 2023 is bringing a plethora of new holiday films that cater to every taste and preference. From heartwarming family animations to star-studded blockbusters, there’s something for everyone this year.

1. Candy Cane Lane

Eddie Murphy takes the spotlight in this Prime Video original film. Follow the heartwarming story of a small town that comes together to save their beloved Christmas street decorations. With Murphy’s comedic genius and a heartwarming message, this movie is sure to become a holiday classic.

2. Genie

Melissa McCarthy stars in this heartwarming tale of a lost genie who finds her true purpose during the holiday season. Join her on a magical adventure filled with laughter, love, and self-discovery, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

3. A Very Demi Holiday Special

Demi Lovato brings her iconic voice and festive spirit in this holiday special airing on the Roku Channel. Get ready for an enchanting musical extravaganza that will have you singing along all night long.

4. Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up

Lacey Chabert returns with another delightful Hallmark film. Get into the holiday spirit as she navigates the joys and challenges of love during the most magical time of the year.

5. Yes, Chef! Christmas

Tia Mowry brings her culinary skills to Lifetime in this heartwarming Christmas movie. Follow her character as she prepares a special Christmas feast while finding love and rediscovering the true meaning of the holidays.

6. My Christmas Hero

Candace Cameron Bure graces the screen once again in this uplifting film on Great American Family. Join her character as she finds love and learns the power of forgiveness in a heartwarming Christmas story.

7. The Snoopy Show: Happiness is Holiday Traditions

The lovable Peanuts gang returns in this Apple TV+ original series. Join Snoopy, Woodstock, and the rest of the gang as they embark on heartwarming adventures that capture the essence of holiday traditions.

Whether you’re looking for a joyful laugh or a heartwarming tale, these holiday movies are sure to make your season merry and bright. Gather your loved ones, grab some cocoa, and get ready for a holiday movie marathon like no other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can I watch these holiday movies?

A: You can catch these holiday movies on various streaming platforms such as Prime Video, Peacock, the Roku Channel, Hallmark, Lifetime, Great American Family, and Apple TV+.

Q: Are these movies suitable for all ages?

A: While some movies may be more family-friendly, it is always recommended to check the rating and content before watching with younger viewers.

Q: Can I watch these movies outside of the holiday season?

A: Absolutely! These movies offer heartwarming stories and entertainment that can be enjoyed at any time of the year.