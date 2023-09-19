Superior Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame Welcomes Class of 2023

The Superior Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducting eight individuals and one team during an official banquet on September 23rd. Among the inductees are Larry Banks and Randy Johnson, both graduates of Superior High School in 1977.

Larry Banks is well-known for his achievements as a multi-sport athlete. During his time in high school, Banks excelled in football and held the state high school bench press record for 18-year-olds at an impressive 300 pounds. After graduating, he continued his athletic career at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and even had opportunities to pursue a professional football career. However, Banks ultimately found his passion in the classroom and is now a respected teacher and coach in the Superior School District.

Randy Johnson, another member of the class of 1977, also had a successful high school athletic career. He participated in both baseball and football, earning a varsity letter for three years. Johnson’s talent caught the attention of the Cincinnati Reds, and he was invited to a tryout camp during his senior year. In college, he became the first Spartan to excel in both football and baseball at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Since then, Johnson has accomplished remarkable feats outside of athletics, such as completing two Grandma’s marathons, earning a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and participating in regional bicycle races.

In addition to Banks and Johnson, the class of 2023 includes Nikki Wiechert (McGinnis) and Ken Olson, both graduates of Superior High School in 1979. Nikki Wiechert is recognized as a talented multi-sport athlete, while Ken Olson has played a significant role in highlighting the achievements of countless athletes and athletic teams as a sports writer and editor for the Superior Telegram for 27 years.

The induction of these individuals into the Superior Academic and Athletic Hall of Fame is a testament to their dedication, talent, and contributions to their respective fields. They serve as inspirations for current and future athletes in the Superior community.

