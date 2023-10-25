Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund Set for Epic Showdown

Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund, two teams on top form, are preparing for an eagerly awaited clash at St James’ Park this Wednesday. This historic match-up will be the first time these clubs face each other in a competitive setting. Known for their passionate and devoted fans, both Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund promise an intense and thrilling showdown. Here’s a comprehensive guide to watching the action unfold.

Match Details

Date: Wednesday, October 25

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Paramount+ exclusive

Live Stream: Paramount+ (watch now)

Probable Lineups

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Wolf, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Can, Ozcan; Brandt, Reus, Malen; Fullkrug

Odds

Champions League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Young Boys (+1300) vs. Manchester City (-500)

Draw: +550

With both teams in tremendous form, this clash guarantees an exciting spectacle. While Newcastle United has been on a recent winning streak, Borussia Dortmund’s talent and experience have placed them as one of Germany’s top powerhouses. The match presents an opportunity for fans to witness incredible displays of skill and strategy from some of football’s most talented players.

FAQ:

Q: Who is hosting the match?

A: The match will be held at St James’ Park, Newcastle United’s home ground.

Q: Can I watch the match on TV?

A: Yes, the match will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+.

Q: What time does the match start?

A: The match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Q: Where can I find the latest odds for the match?

A: You can find the most up-to-date odds on the Tipico Sportsbook website. (tipico.com)

Q: Is this the first time these teams have played against each other?

A: Yes, this will be the first competitive meeting between Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund.