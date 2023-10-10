The Annual BET Hip Hop Awards Returns with Fat Joe as Host

The highly anticipated annual BET Hip Hop Awards is set to return on Tuesday, October 10 at 9 p.m. on BET Network. This year’s awards will be hosted none other than rapper Fat Joe.

For those unable to catch the premiere on cable, streaming services such as FuboTV and Philo offer the opportunity to watch the awards online. Both platforms provide a free seven-day trial for new users who wish to create an account.

During the awards show, viewers can expect to see an exciting lineup of performances and appearances. BET shared a sneak peek of what’s to come, stating, “Fat Joe hosts BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 with Lola Brooke, Symba, Bun B, and more in the cyphers! Rap legends Rakim and LL Cool J also present Marley Marl with the I Am Hip Hop Award. Additionally, BET will be celebrating 30 years of So So Def Recordings.”

Philo is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers more than 60 entertainment and lifestyle channels, including popular networks like AMC, BET, MTV, and Comedy Central. Priced at a budget-friendly $25 per month, Philo provides the opportunity to stream live TV without the need for traditional cable subscriptions.

FuboTV, on the other hand, is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers over 100 channels, covering a wide range of genres including sports, news, entertainment, and local channels. With FuboTV, users also have access to DVR storage space, making it a suitable choice for those who want to cut the cord but still want to stay updated on live TV and sports.

Both Philo and FuboTV offer a convenient way to stream the BET Hip Hop Awards and enjoy the thrilling performances and celebrations that the event has to offer. Make sure to mark your calendars and tune in to witness a night filled with hip hop excellence.

Definitions:

– Over-the-top (OTT): Providing streaming content directly over the internet without requiring a traditional cable or satellite TV subscription.

– DVR: Digital Video Recorder, a device or service that allows users to record television programs and store them for later viewing.

Sources: BET Network, Philo, FuboTV