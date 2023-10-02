UEFA Champions League Group Stage Underway with Manchester City’s Victory

The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League group stage has begun with defending champion Manchester City securing a 3-1 victory in their opening match. The team is off to a strong start under the guidance of manager Pep Guardiola. They are now preparing for an exciting showdown against RB Leipzig in Germany on Wednesday, October 4.

Matchday 2 of the Champions League features a total of 16 games, with eight matchups taking place on Tuesday, October 3. Some notable clashes include Inter Milan vs. Benfica, Real Madrid vs. Napoli, and Manchester United vs. Galatasaray. On Wednesday, October 4, eight more games will be played, featuring Dortmund vs. AC Milan and Newcastle vs. PSG among others.

To watch every UEFA Champions League match live, fans can stream the matches on Paramount+. Subscribing to Paramount+ not only gives access to all the Champions League games but also offers other sports content such as the NFL, UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, as well as a wide selection of movies and shows.

A Paramount+ subscription allows fans to watch pre-game and post-game shows along with select matches being simulcast on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network. Paramount+ offers a variety of subscription plans, starting as low as $5.99 per month.

With over 60 million subscribers, Paramount+ is a leading platform for live streaming entertainment. Besides the UEFA Champions League, subscribers can enjoy thousands of episodes from popular brands like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. Showtime is also included, bringing shows like Dexter, Billions, and Homeland to the premium bundle.

In addition to sports coverage, Paramount+ offers access to live streaming sports events such as NFL on CBS, Serie A, NWSL, and Bellator MMA. It also provides a behind-the-scenes look with 60 Minutes Sports, original sports documentaries, and reality sports shows like Texas 6.

The UEFA Champions League broadcast schedule for the 2023 season is available on Paramount+ and matches are scheduled throughout the year. The competition will conclude in June 2024. To catch all the action, sign up for Paramount+ and enjoy a special seven-day free trial.

Sources:

– USATSI