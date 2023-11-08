Roku Announces Exciting Discounts for Black Friday Season

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is getting ready to kick off the much-anticipated shopping season with a fantastic deal for its customers. Starting November 12, shoppers can save $20 on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, available exclusively at Roku.com for the discounted price of $29.99. This device offers a sleek design, easy setup, and outstanding picture quality for an exceptional streaming experience.

Alongside the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, Roku is also offering online shoppers access to exclusive Premium Subscriptions and streaming apps at incredibly low prices. Customers can take advantage of subscriptions starting at just $0.99. Additionally, select streaming devices will be available at discounted rates during the Black Friday season.

The Roku Express 4K+ will be priced at $24.99, giving users an affordable option to enjoy brilliant picture quality. With the included voice remote, viewers can seamlessly navigate their favorite content with voice and TV controls. The Roku Ultra, Roku’s fastest and most powerful player, will be available at $69.99, providing an elevated streaming experience with its premium features such as a rechargeable remote battery, hands-free controls, and built-in Bluetooth private listening. Finally, the Roku Streambar, a powerful 2-in-1 upgrade for any TV, can be purchased for $99.99. It offers crystal-clear dialogue and brilliant 4K picture quality, making it the perfect choice for entertaining during the holiday season.

To make the Black Friday deals even more enticing, Roku is offering a range of discounted Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. Users can grab subscriptions to popular channels such as AMC+, Hallmark Movies Now, and STARZ® starting at just $0.99 per month. Additionally, for the first time ever, Peacock Premium will be available at the reduced price of $2.99 per month for three months. Users can also explore limited-time offers on Paramount+ and enjoy three months free of Apple TV+ without the need to purchase a separate streaming device.

Don’t miss out on Roku’s Special Offers page, where you can find even more exclusive deals on Roku players, Roku TVs, and other related products. Get ready to elevate your streaming experience this holiday season with Roku’s unbeatable discounts and deals.

FAQ:

1. When do the Black Friday deals start?

The Black Friday deals on Roku devices and Premium Subscriptions start on November 12.

2. How much can I save on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K?

You can save $20 on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which will be available for $29.99.

3. Are there any discounts on other Roku devices?

Yes, there are discounts available on other Roku devices such as the Roku Express 4K+, Roku Ultra, and Roku Streambar. Prices and availability may vary, so be sure to check the dates specified in the article.

4. Which streaming services have discounted subscriptions?

Roku is offering discounted Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel, including channels like AMC+, Hallmark Movies Now, and STARZ®. Be sure to visit Roku’s website for the full list of available subscriptions.

Sources:

– Business Wire: https://www.businesswire.com