FaZe Clan and SteelSeries Team Up for Exclusive Gaming Collection

FaZe Clan, the renowned gaming organization, and SteelSeries, a leader in gaming and esports peripherals, have joined forces once again to release an exclusive line of gaming products. Available exclusively at select Best Buy retail locations and BestBuy.com, this limited-edition collection showcases the iconic FaZe Clan branding and color scheme across a range of gaming essentials.

Drawing inspiration from the FaZe Clan multiverse, the collection features the FaZe black and red colorways, bringing the FaZe logo and FaZe camouflage to life. The lineup includes the Arctis Nova 7 headset, Apex 9 Mini keyboard, Aerox 3 Wireless mouse, and QcK XXL mouse pad.

The Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Headset, FaZe Clan Edition, offers gamers a truly immersive audio experience. With 360° Spatial Audio powered the Nova Acoustic System and HiFi audio, players can enjoy the finest audio details. The ComfortMax System ensures maximum comfort during marathon gaming sessions.

The Apex 9 Mini Keyboard, FaZe Clan Edition, provides gamers with a compact yet powerful solution. With printed secondary functions and durable OptiPoint switches, players can expect lightning-fast response times and lasting durability.

The Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse, FaZe Clan Edition, features an ultra-lightweight design for quick swipes and precise control. Its TrueMove Air sensor and PTFE glide skates ensure smooth and accurate movements, while the water-resistant AquaBarrier™ adds an extra layer of durability.

The QcK Heavy XXL Mousepad, FaZe Clan Edition, combines style and functionality with its iconic FaZe camouflage design. Engineered with micro-woven cloth, it offers maximum control for both low and high CPI tracking movements.

FaZe Clan President, Erik Anderson, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “These products are the best on the market for our respective communities, and we’re thrilled to be featured in Best Buy for FaZe’s debut flagship peripherals with our SteelSeries family.”

The FaZe Clan x SteelSeries collaboration builds upon their successful partnership, with previous collaborations including the co-branded QcK mousepad. This latest collection is a testament to the fusion of gaming and culture at the highest level.

For more information and to purchase from the exclusive FaZe Clan x SteelSeries collection, visit BestBuy.com and stay tuned to FaZe Clan’s social media channels.

