US Senators Urge FCC to Regulate Streaming Services as Cable TV Companies

A group of 20 US Senators has joined the Coalition for Local News in calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to classify streaming services such as YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Fubo as cable TV companies. The Senators are concerned that if streaming services are not regulated, they could undermine the viability of local news.

Earlier this year, local TV station owners, represented the Coalition for Local News, formed a collective to advocate for changes in FCC regulations. The coalition, consisting of 600 local TV stations owned groups like Nexstar, is now demanding that the FCC revise its regulations pertaining to live TV streaming services.

The Senators wrote a letter to the FCC, emphasizing the need to examine the marketplace and develop recommendations that ensure the sustainability of local broadcast stations and promote the concept of localism. They urged the FCC to seek new public comments to gather updated information about the video marketplace.

If local TV stations achieve their goal, it will have far-reaching implications for how the FCC regulates live TV streaming services. Streaming platforms like Fubo and Hulu would be required to negotiate directly with individual local TV station owners, rather than with major networks such as Paramount for all CBS stations. This change would align streaming services with the practices followed cable TV companies.

In recent times, a growing number of local TV station owners have complained that streaming services fail to adequately compensate them for their channels. Treating streaming services as cable TV companies could potentially lead to higher costs for consumers, as the providers may need to pay the FCC more each year.

While the FCC has yet to decide whether it will classify streaming services as cable TV companies, various entities, including the National Association of Broadcasters and local broadcasters, are advocating for this change.

The Senators who signed the letter to the FCC include Ben Ray Luján, Richard Blumenthal, Raphael Warnock, Sherrod Brown, Peter Welch, Michael F. Bennet, Margaret Wood Hassan, Angus S. King, Jr., Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren, Jeanne Shaheen, Sheldon Whitehouse, Bernard Sanders, Tina Smith, Amy Klobuchar, Richard J. Durbin, Edward J. Markey, Chris Van Hollen, Jeffrey A. Merkley, and Tammy Duckworth.

