5 Overlooked Shows to Binge Watch During Fall TV Drought

With the impact of the recently resolved writers and actors’ strikes on fall TV offerings, viewers may find themselves with a smaller selection of original scripted series to choose from. While waiting for the production pipeline to catch up, it might be worth considering some overlooked shows that deserve some attention. Here are five shows that may have flown under the radar but are worth binging.

1. The Carmichael Show: This family sitcom, created and starring Jerrod Carmichael, is a throwback to topical comedies like All in the Family. With a talented cast and excellent writing, The Carmichael Show is both funny and poignant.

2. Catastrophe: This dramedy follows the unconventional romance between two strangers who find out they are expecting a child after a transcontinental hookup. Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan create and star in this brutally honest portrayal of the challenges of marriage.

3. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Rachel Bloom stars in this musical dramedy about a powerful but lonely lawyer who moves to California to be closer to her old summer camp flame. With clever writing, catchy songs, and a nuanced exploration of mental illness, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a must-watch.

4. Detroiters: Created Tim Robinson and featuring Sam Richardson, Detroiters is a comedy about two best friends trying to keep their struggling ad agency afloat. Fans of Robinson’s previous work, such as I Think You Should Leave, will appreciate the humor in this show.

5. Enlightened: Laura Dern shines in this comedy about a corporate executive who experiences a nervous breakdown and goes on a journey of self-discovery. With a stellar cast and a mix of awkward humor and moments of great beauty, Enlightened is a hidden gem.

While these shows may not have gained huge audiences during their initial run, they have earned critical acclaim and have something unique to offer. So, if you’re looking for something new to watch during the fall TV drought, give these overlooked shows a try.

