High School Student Finds Clever Way to Order DoorDash During School

A viral TikTok video showcased a high school student’s clever method of ordering DoorDash while at school. The student, who was aware of the school’s policy against food delivery services, came up with a creative loophole to satisfy their hunger.

Instead of directly ordering DoorDash, the resourceful student asked the driver to pose as their uncle and drop off the food in the school’s office. In the video, the confused driver questioned the student’s request but eventually agreed to play along. The student also asked the driver to remove any visible DoorDash branding from the packaging to further conceal their actions.

The video then showed the driver successfully delivering the McDonald’s order to the student, with the driver referring to the food as “for my nephew.” The school counselor, who recorded the incident, ensured the smooth delivery informing the security guard that everything was in order.

The video, shared the high school counselor on TikTok, garnered 3.4 million views and sparked various reactions from viewers. Some praised the student’s ingenuity and hoped that the driver received a generous tip. However, others questioned how the footage was obtained, suggesting that there may have been a camera inside the office.

This incident sheds light on the strict rules some schools have regarding food delivery services. Reasons for these policies range from concerns about nutrition and security to potential disruptions in the educational process. School officials emphasize the importance of students not ordering food during school hours, as it poses a safety risk and hinders the learning environment.

While the student’s creative workaround provided a moment of amusement on social media, it is essential to recognize and respect school policies for the smooth functioning of educational institutions.