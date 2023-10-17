TikTok-Inspired Halloween Costumes for Kids

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect costume for your kids. This year, the options are more creative and diverse than ever before, going beyond the traditional vampire or skeleton. Thanks to TikTok, there are quirky characters, trendier icons, and even costumes inspired everyday objects.

One standout costume idea is Taylor Swift’s costume change from her “Midnight Rain” performance. This family favorite is sure to make a splash at any Halloween party. Another adorable option is the Pillsbury Doughboy costume, which will have everyone craving cookies.

But it’s not just celebrities that are inspiring Halloween costumes. YouTube star Ms. Rachel has become a favorite among toddlers, who love dressing up as their beloved internet personality. And if you’re looking for something a little more unexpected, why not go as a refrigerator or a street sign?

For the more adventurous, there are plenty of unique options. Dress your little one up as a prickly porcupine or a baby lobster. And if you want to show off your love for corn, there’s even a costume inspired a boy named Tariq, who became an internet sensation after expressing his love for the vegetable.

Of course, there are also classic options like Barbie and Zach Galifianakis from “The Hangover” for those who prefer a more traditional Halloween look. And for the truly creative, there are costumes that transform kids into a walking rainbow, a bubble bath, or even a claw machine.

No matter what Halloween costume you choose, TikTok has provided a wealth of inspiration. So get creative, have fun, and enjoy the spooky season!

