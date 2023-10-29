New and Notable Pinterest Accounts: Inspiration, Shopping, and More

Pinterest, the popular online platform known for its visual discovery and bookmarking capabilities, has become a favored destination for users seeking shopping inspiration. At its recent Investor Day in September 2023, Pinterest revealed that over half of its users view the platform as a place to shop, and the number of buyable items saved to its boards has increased an impressive 50% year-over-year.

To cater to the growing demand for a seamless shopping experience, Pinterest has made several enhancements to its platform. Mobile deep links are now available for Pinterest-managed advertisers, allowing users to be directed to specific pages within a retailer’s mobile app. Additionally, direct links have been introduced, enabling shoppers to reach a retailer’s website with just one click from a Pinterest ad.

Furthermore, Pinterest has expanded its ecommerce ecosystem through integrations with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce. This integration allows merchants to manage their Pinterest product catalogs directly within the Salesforce or Adobe applications they already use, streamlining the process of showcasing and selling their products on Pinterest.

In light of these developments, we have compiled a list of some of the most popular accounts on Pinterest, offering a diverse range of content and inspiration for users:

1. Oh Joy: The most followed account on Pinterest, Oh Joy is a lifestyle brand and design company that collaborates with major retailers like Target and Petco.

2. Poppytalk: A creative studio and lifestyle brand based in Vancouver, Poppytalk covers design, do-it-yourself projects, entertaining, and more.

3. Tasty: From BuzzFeed, Tasty specializes in quick food videos and recipes, with boards dedicated to various food genres and meal hacks.

4. Maryann Rizzo: An interior designer, Maryann Rizzo’s boards provide inspiration for design, decoration, cooking, and more.

5. Mamas Uncut: A parenting site Bekka Palmer, Mamas Uncut offers a variety of boards on mom Q&A, parenting news, and lifestyle-related content.

These accounts, among others, offer a wealth of inspiration and ideas that Pinterest users can explore. As Pinterest continues to prioritize its ecommerce efforts, these accounts serve as valuable examples for merchants looking to leverage the platform for their own brands and products.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I buy products directly from Pinterest?

Yes, Pinterest has introduced features such as mobile deep links and direct links to make the platform more shoppable. These features allow users to easily transition from discovering a product to making a purchase.

2. How can merchants benefit from Pinterest’s ecommerce integrations?

Merchants can now manage their Pinterest product catalogs directly within popular applications like Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Adobe Commerce. This simplifies the process of showcasing and selling products on Pinterest, reaching a wider audience of shoppers.

3. Are there any specific accounts on Pinterest that offer inspiration for weddings?

Yes, Wedding Chicks and Style Me Pretty are two popular Pinterest accounts that curate inspirational images and fashion for weddings. These accounts cover various aspects of wedding planning, from dresses to venues and DIY projects.

4. What other features does Pinterest offer for users?

In addition to shopping-related features, Pinterest allows users to create boards and save ideas for various interests, such as home decor, recipes, fashion, and more. Users can also follow accounts and explore trending content on the platform.

Sources:

