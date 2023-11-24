Daily TikTok Use Among US Voters Reflects Demographic Trends

A recent NBC News poll has revealed that 20% of voters in the United States use TikTok on a daily basis. The majority of daily users are younger voters, with a significant 41% of voters aged between 18 and 24 engaging with the app every day. This demographic trend is particularly prominent among women and voters of color within that age group.

Interestingly, the survey found that TikTok’s popularity varies across different racial and ethnic groups. Approximately 35% of Latino voters and 32% of Black voters reported using TikTok, compared to only 16% of white voters. This trend suggests that TikTok has a stronger appeal to minority voters.

In terms of political affiliation, Democrats and Independents are more likely to be active users of the platform. It is worth noting that the percentage of young voters supporting Joe Biden is slightly lower among those who use TikTok daily, compared to those who do not engage with the app as frequently. However, when pitted against Donald Trump, Biden still maintains a 2-percentage point lead among TikTok users, most of whom identify as Democrats. In contrast, Trump enjoys an 8-percentage point advantage over Biden among those who do not use TikTok, and they mostly identify as Republicans.

Given the influence and reach of TikTok among younger voters, it comes as no surprise that the Biden campaign is actively considering joining the platform. Reports suggest that the campaign has already reached out to young TikTok influencers and has encouraged the Democratic National Committee to embrace TikTok as well. Recognizing the importance of this digital space, Biden’s team aims to leverage TikTok to connect with younger voters, ultimately bolstering the campaign’s efforts to secure their support.

