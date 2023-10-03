Mind-Bending Thrillers to Watch on Netflix

Looking for some heart-pumping thrills to escape from the stresses of reality? Netflix has got you covered with a range of thrilling movies that will keep you on the edge of your seat. From suspenseful dramas to action-packed spectacles, here are some of the best mind-bending thrillers available for streaming.

“Prisoners” (2013) tells the story of Keller Dover (played Hugh Jackman), whose daughter goes missing along with her friend. As Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) investigates the case, Dover takes matters into his own hands, leading to a chilling and intense chain of events.

“Spiderhead” (2022) is a sci-fi thriller directed Joseph Kosinski. Chris Hemsworth stars as Steve Abnesti, who oversees a prison program where inmates serve as test subjects for pharmaceutical experiments. As the experiments become increasingly manipulative and dangerous, the line between science and control blurs.

“I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore” (2017) follows a nursing assistant named Ruth (played Melanie Lynskey) who seeks revenge and justice after her home is burglarized. Together with her eccentric neighbor (Elijah Wood), they embark on a comically incompetent vigilante journey.

“The Pale Blue Eye” (2022) is a broody mystery that combines history with chilling atmosphere. Christian Bale plays a retired detective who teams up with a young West Point cadet, Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling), to solve a case involving dead students and occult symbols.

“Cam” (2018) is a psychological horror film inspired writer Isa Mazzei’s own experiences as an online sex worker. Madeline Brewer stars as Alice Ackerman, a cam girl who discovers a doppelgänger who threatens her online persona and challenges her sense of identity.

“Berlin Syndrome” (2017) is a suspenseful thriller set in Berlin. Teresa Palmer plays Clare, a photographer who falls for a local man named Andi (Max Riemelt). However, her romance takes a dark turn when she realizes she’s trapped in his apartment.

“The Guilty” (2021) is an American remake of a Danish film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 dispatcher who receives a call from a panicked woman. As he tries to help her, he uncovers a web of deceit and must make critical decisions to save her life.

“Nocturnal Animals” (2016) is a layered thriller that weaves together three interconnected narratives. Amy Adams plays a gallery owner who receives a novel from her ex-husband (Jake Gyllenhaal), leading her to confront the haunting secrets of their past.

“Shimmer Lake” (2017) is a crime drama presented in reverse chronological order. Rainn Wilson stars as Andy, who is on the run with stolen money while his brother, the sheriff (Benjamin Walker), tries to catch him. As the events unfold, the truth behind the crime is gradually revealed.

So, if you’re in the mood for some mind-bending thrillers, these movies on Netflix are sure to provide you with an exhilarating experience. Grab some popcorn and get ready to be captivated these suspenseful tales.

