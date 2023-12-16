Get Strong with this Three-Move Full-Body Workout

Are you looking to build full-body strength but short on time? Look no further than this efficient three-move workout created personal trainer Ali Kabba. With just two kettlebells and a rowing machine, you can target multiple muscle groups and get an effective workout in 20 minutes. No need for complicated equipment or hours in the gym.

The workout is designed as an AMRAP (as many rounds as possible) routine within the 20-minute time cap. It can be used as a standalone gym session or added to your existing strength training routine to boost your conditioning. Kabba demonstrates each exercise on his Instagram Reel, so you can follow along and make sure you have the correct form.

The session kicks off with 15 calories on the rowing machine to elevate your heart rate and engage muscles throughout your body. Contrary to popular belief, rowing is not just an upper body exercise. By focusing on proper technique and initiating the movement with your legs, you can strengthen and power up your lower body as well.

Next, you’ll move on to kettlebell push-ups, which target your chest, shoulders, and triceps. The added challenge of stabilizing the kettlebells during the push-up increases core engagement and overall difficulty. Don’t worry if it’s too challenging – you can modify the exercise performing push-ups without the kettlebells or using an elevated surface.

The final exercise in the routine is the Pendlay row. By hinging forward at the hips and using kettlebells for resistance, you’ll effectively work your back muscles and core. Remember to maintain a flat back and retract your shoulder blades as you lift the kettlebells to your chest.

Ready to give it a try? This efficient and effective workout will help you build full-body strength without wasting time in the gym. Check out our guide to find the right kettlebells for your needs and get started on your fitness journey.