Hacking WhatsApp Can Earn Up to $20 Million, Reports Say

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, has become a prime target for hackers looking to exploit vulnerabilities and steal information from iPhones and Android devices. While Apple constantly releases iOS updates to prevent such security breaches, apps can still serve as a potential entry point for hackers.

According to a report from TechCrunch, the price for finding security flaws in WhatsApp has significantly increased in recent years. Sources have revealed that hackers have been offered up to $20 million for successfully hacking into WhatsApp messages.

A zero-day attack is a type of attack that aims to execute malicious code through the exploitation of vulnerabilities unknown to users and product manufacturers. These vulnerabilities have yet to be fixed.

According to a security researcher contacted TechCrunch, the cost of hacking WhatsApp has multiplied this year. In 2021, a zero-day attack that compromised a target’s WhatsApp on Android and allowed the reading of message content could cost between $1.7 and $8 million. However, in 2023, the cost has skyrocketed to $20 million. This significant increase in price highlights the demand for hacking and spying on WhatsApp messages.

Recently, a Russian company that purchases zero-day exploits offered $20 million for exploit chains that would allow their clients, whom they claim are “private and government organizations in Russia,” to remotely compromise phones running iOS and Android.

While most users may not be the primary target of these attacks, they can still be more dangerous than they seem. In some cases, a WhatsApp exploit can be part of a larger chain to compromise a target’s device. If this becomes more widespread, it may become more profitable to target a greater number of users.

To protect ourselves from espionage on WhatsApp, it is crucial to keep the app updated to the latest version, as it may have fixed security vulnerabilities. The same applies to our smartphone’s operating system, which should always be updated to the latest available version.

