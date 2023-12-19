In Memoriam: Remembering Iconic Jewish Figures of 2023

As we look back on the year that was, we pause to remember the iconic Jewish figures who left lasting legacies in various fields. Though their backgrounds and talents were diverse, they all made significant contributions to politics, arts, sports, and more. Let us pay tribute to the following Jewish individuals who passed away in 2023:

Dick Savitt: Pioneering Jewish Tennis Player

Dick Savitt, who passed away at the age of 95, made history as the first Jewish tennis player to win both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 1951. Despite facing discrimination, Savitt broke barriers and paved the way for future generations of Jewish athletes.

Burt Bacharach: A Jewish Icon in Popular Music

Renowned singer and songwriter Burt Bacharach, who died at 94, crafted timeless hits like “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.” Although he seldom spoke about his Jewish identity, many considered him a Jewish icon in the music industry.

Richard Belzer: Celebrated Actor and Unrecognized Jewish Heritage

Richard Belzer’s career skyrocketed when he portrayed detective John Munch on popular TV shows like “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Sadly, his Jewish heritage often went unnoticed in obituaries, despite its importance to his fans. Belzer passed away at the age of 78.

Judy Heumann: The Advocate for Disability Rights

Judy Heumann, lovingly known as the “mother of the disability rights movement,” tirelessly fought against discrimination and bias throughout her life. Inspired her parents’ experiences fleeing Nazi Germany, she dedicated herself to tikkun olam. She passed away at 75.

Chaim Topol: The Unforgettable Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof”

Chaim Topol’s portrayal of Tevye in the film adaptation of “Fiddler on the Roof” remains one of the most iconic Jewish film performances of the 20th century. After serving in the Six-Day War, Topol brought a powerful, Zionist-inspired masculinity to his role. He passed away at 87.

Margot Strom Stern: Educator Bringing Holocaust History to Classrooms

The late Margot Strom Stern pioneered the Facing History & Ourselves curriculum, ensuring that Holocaust history found its place in classrooms around the world. She recognized the need for comprehensive education on racism, antisemitism, and other dark chapters of history. Margot Strom Stern passed away at 81.

Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter: Revolutionizing the Bridal Industry

Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, a Holocaust survivor, transformed the bridal industry long before it gained reality TV fame. Through Kleinfeld Bridal, she brought European designer gowns to the forefront, making dream weddings a reality for countless couples. She passed away at 99.

Seymour Stein: The Record Executive Who Propelled Pioneering Acts

Seymour Stein, the founder of Sire Records, played a pivotal role in launching the careers of legendary acts like Talking Heads, Madonna, The Cure, and Ice-T. He reminisced about his Jewish roots and the camaraderie he found among fellow Jews in the industry. Stein died at 80.

Mimi Sheraton: A Culinary Trailblazer and Chronicler of Jewish Cuisine

Mimi Sheraton, the first woman to serve as the chief food critic for The New York Times, penned numerous books, including “The Bialy Eaters: The Story of a Bread and a Lost World.” Through her writing, she celebrated Jewish cuisine and documented its evolution over time. Sheraton passed away at 97.

Jerry Springer: From Politics to Tabloid Talk Shows

Jerry Springer’s career took an unexpected turn from politics, where he served as the mayor of Cincinnati, to becoming the host of the eponymous tabloid-inspired talk show. Born in a London tube station, the child of German Jewish parents who survived the Holocaust, Springer passed away at 79.

Sheldon Harnick: The Lyricist Behind the Magic of “Fiddler on the Roof”

While Chaim Topol brought Tevye to life on screen, Sheldon Harnick worked behind the scenes as the lyricist responsible for the unforgettable songs of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Little did he know that the show would captivate audiences worldwide. Harnick passed away at 99.

Alan Arkin: A Brooklyn Son Who Captivated Audiences

Alan Arkin, born to Ukrainian and German Jewish immigrants, saw his childhood dreams come true as he graced the big screen. His talents and charisma made him a beloved movie star, leaving an indelible mark on the industry. Arkin passed away, leaving behind a legacy worth celebrating.

Although these figures may no longer be with us, their contributions and impact will continue to resonate for generations to come.