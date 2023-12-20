20 Iconic Jewish Figures We Lost in 2023

In the year 2023, the world mourned the loss of many Jewish figures, whose legacies in various fields left a lasting impact. While each person made significant contributions in their respective domains, their Jewish identity often played a role in shaping their experiences and achievements.

Dick Savitt, a trailblazing tennis player, became the first Jewish athlete to win both the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 1951. Breaking barriers, he appeared on the cover of Time magazine at a time when being Jewish in the sport was frowned upon. His remarkable achievements paved the way for future Jewish athletes.

Burt Bacharach, the legendary singer and songwriter, was not openly vocal about his Jewish identity despite coming from a secular New York family. Nevertheless, his impact on American popular music was immense, and he was regarded as a Jewish icon many within the industry.

Richard Belzer, a comic actor, gained fame for his role as detective John Munch in both “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” Although his character was believed to be Jewish, his Jewish heritage was often overlooked in obituaries, prompting Jewish fans to take notice.

Judy Heumann, known as the “mother of the disability rights movement,” fought against discrimination and bias throughout her life. Inspired her parents’ experiences fleeing Nazi Germany, Heumann became a driving force in pursuing tikkun olam, repairing the world.

Chaim Topol, renowned for his iconic portrayal of Tevye in the film adaptation of “Fiddler on the Roof,” delivered a performance infused with Zionist ideals following his service in the Six-Day War. Topol’s portrayal is etched in the annals of Jewish film history.

Margot Strom Stern, through her Facing History & Ourselves curriculum, brought Holocaust education to classrooms worldwide. Her efforts ensured that future generations would learn about the atrocities of the Holocaust and strive to prevent such injustices from recurring.

Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter revolutionized the bridal industry with her Kleinfeld Bridal brand, which gained widespread recognition through the popular TLC series “Say Yes to the Dress.” As a Holocaust survivor, she brought European designer gowns to life, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Seymour Stein, a record executive, played a pivotal role in launching the careers of numerous influential musicians. Stein’s Jewish roots and connections within the industry, including his camaraderie with Lou Reed, shaped his remarkable career.

Mimi Sheraton, the first female chief food critic of The New York Times, was renowned for her extensive knowledge and writings on Jewish cuisine. Through her books, including “The Bialy Eaters: The Story of a Bread and a Lost World,” she chronicled the rich culinary heritage of the Jewish people.

Jerry Springer, best known as the host of a popular talk show, had a background shaped the Holocaust. His German parents escaped to London, where he was born in the midst of World War II. Springer’s family history provided him with a unique perspective on adversity and resilience.

Sheldon Harnick, the brilliant lyricist behind the legendary songs of “Fiddler on the Roof,” witnessed the unprecedented global impact of the musical. Harnick’s contributions to the show solidified its place as a cultural phenomenon.

Alan Arkin, a renowned actor, brought humor and depth to his roles throughout his decades-long career. Arkin’s Jewish heritage and upbringing in a multicultural environment influenced his ability to infuse his performances with both comedy and introspection.

Paul Reubens, the creator of the eccentric character Pee-wee Herman, acknowledged the influence of Jewish comedians who came before him. Reubens paid tribute to his roots and drew inspiration from vaudevillian Eddie Cantor, adding a distinct flavor to his onscreen persona.

Nechama Tec, a Holocaust survivor and historian, shared the stories of Jewish resistance fighters who defied the Nazis in her book “Defiance.” The remarkable tale was later adapted into a blockbuster film, bringing her work to a wider audience.

Phil Sherman, known as Cantor Philip Sherman, had a multifaceted career that ranged from music to performing circumcisions as a mohel. His role as a judge on the Netflix series “Orange is the New Black” brought him widespread recognition, showcasing his versatility and talent.

While these prominent figures may have passed away, their legacies continue to inspire and shape the world. Each individual contributed to their respective fields while carrying their Jewish identities proudly, leaving an indelible mark on history.