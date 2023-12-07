20 Iconic Movies Filmed in North Carolina

North Carolina has become a sought-after destination for filmmakers looking to capture the magic of the big screen. From the beautiful coastal city of Wilmington to the picturesque towns in the Triangle and the stunning landscapes of western NC, the state offers a diverse range of filming locations. Here are 20 iconic movies that were filmed in different parts of North Carolina.

Iron Man 3

Follow Tony Stark as he battles with PTSD and a new enemy in this epic superhero film. Filming locations in Wilmington included Wrightsville Beach, the Cape Fear River, and Wilmington Port.

Empire Records

This cult classic depicts the lives of young record store employees fighting to save their beloved store. The famous Rebellion storefront in downtown Wilmington was used as the titular location.

Maximum Overdrive

This Stephen King-directed film explores a world where all machines come to life and turn against humanity. Filmed in and around Wilmington due to the state’s cost-cutting benefits for productions.

Stuck in Love

Join a family as they navigate their romantic and familial relationships in this heartwarming comedy. Various locations in Wilmington, such as Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington Ice House, served as the backdrop.

The Conjuring

Experience supernatural horror as a family encounters malevolent forces in their new house. Several churches in Wilmington, including First Baptist Church and St. James Episcopal Church, were featured in the film.

Weekend at Bernie’s

Laugh along with two friends who pretend their dead boss is alive in this comedy classic. Filming took place at Fort Fisher Aquarium, the Cape Fear River, and Southport’s beautiful beach house.

Safe Haven

Follow the journey of a young woman who finds love and healing in a small North Carolina town. Parts of the film were shot in Southport, with Ports of Call Bistro serving as a location for a significant scene.

The Secret Life of Bees

Immerse yourself in this poignant story set in South Carolina but filmed in locations like Southport and Wilmington. The historic Amuzu Theater and a house on Moore Street played crucial roles.

A Walk to Remember

Experience the power of young love in this heart-wrenching romance filmed in Wilmington. Filming locations included Oliver’s Restaurant, Trinity United Methodist Church, and the Old Smithville Burying Ground.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Join a group of friends as they are haunted their dark secret in this popular thriller. Southport’s Amuzu Theater, Old Yacht Basin, and Southport Fish Company are all prominently featured.

Bull Durham

Celebrate America’s favorite pastime in this beloved sports film set in Durham. The film captures the essence of the city, with iconic scenes at the University of North Carolina.

Patch Adams

Laugh and cry with this unconventional doctor who uses humor to heal his patients. Filming took place at the University of North Carolina, showcasing the beauty of the campus.

Main Street

Discover the transformative power of a stranger’s arrival in a small Southern town. Main Street references Durham and all filming occurred in the vibrant city.

The Hunger Games

Immerse yourself in the thrilling dystopian world of Panem, filmed in the scenic mountains of western North Carolina, including DuPont National Forest.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Witness the hilarious ups and downs of a NASCAR driver looking for redemption. While primarily set in Alabama, racing scenes were filmed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC.

North Carolina’s diverse landscapes and vibrant cities have captivated filmmakers for years. From blockbuster superhero films to indie cult classics, the state has played host to some of the most iconic movies ever made. Whether you’re a fan of romance, comedy, horror, or sports, North Carolina offers a cinematic experience that will leave you wanting more.