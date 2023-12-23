Summary: From Taylor Swift’s love for her cats to Mariska Hargitay’s obsession with her new feline friend, celebrities are just like us when it comes to their pets. These famous personalities share their affection for their furry companions, showcasing their bond and the joy that pets bring to their lives.

Celebrities often seem larger than life, but when it comes to their pets, they are just like us. They shower their furry friends with love and attention, often going above and beyond to create special bonds. Here are 20 celebrities who can’t get enough of their pets:

1. Taylor Swift: Known for her love of cats, Taylor Swift’s feline trio – Meredith Grey, Olivia, and Benjamin – are practically famous themselves.

2. Katy Perry: Katy Perry’s cat, Kitty Purry, may no longer be with us, but her obsession with her furry friend lives on.

3. Lisa Vanderpump: Lisa Vanderpump’s dog, Giggy, steals the spotlight with his celebrity status and iconic presence.

4. Zendaya: Zendaya proudly features her dogs on social media and even shares her love for shelter dogs.

5. Vanessa Hudgens: Vanessa Hudgens is a dog enthusiast and even kept her furry companion after her breakup with Austin Butler.

6. Miley Cyrus: Miley Cyrus stays true to her country roots, owning dogs, cats, horses, and even a pig.

7. Mariska Hargitay: Mariska Hargitay’s love for her cat named Karma, inspired Taylor Swift’s song, has made the internet obsessed.

8. Demi Moore: Demi Moore’s tiny dog, Pilaf, gained worldwide recognition, and even has his own Instagram account.

9. Justin Theroux: Justin Theroux adopted his dog after Hurricane Harvey and advocates for pet adoption.

10. Justin and Hailey Bieber: Justin and Hailey Bieber have a variety of pets, including hamsters, cats, dogs, snakes, and even a monkey.

11. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have had numerous dogs, and their Basset Hound named Pearl captured hearts.

12. Reese Witherspoon: Reese Witherspoon, another dog lover, has a passel of dogs, some named after famous people.

13. Drew Barrymore: Drew Barrymore’s love for pets landed her a brand deal with Tidy Cats and she shares her bed with dogs, cats, and even a bearded dragon.

14. Selena Gomez: Selena Gomez adopted another dog, Daisy, during the pandemic, adding to her furry family member, Winnie.

15. Usher: Usher’s love for animals extends to goats and his pricey Goldendoodle, with proceeds going towards charitable causes.

16. James Van Der Beek: James Van Der Beek’s family is filled with dogs, matching the number of their five kids.

17. Zac Efron: Zac Efron’s dog, Puppy, might be gone, but he found a new companion named MACA from a place called Bark n’ B-tches.

18. Ellen DeGeneres: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi not only have multiple pets, but they also run a non-profit organization that saves endangered species.

19. Kaley Cuoco: Kaley Cuoco’s collection includes rescue dogs and horses, reflecting her love for animals.

20. Kristen Bell: Kristen Bell, an advocate for pet adoption, has fostered dogs and shares the joy of bringing new furry friends into her home.

These celebrities prove that when it comes to pets, no fame or fortune can replace the genuine love and companionship they provide. In a world where everything can seem larger than life, it’s heartwarming to see that celebrities are just like us in their devotion to their furry friends.