Big Celebrities Expected to Attend Lions’ Home Playoff Game

The upcoming home playoff game for the Detroit Lions has attracted quite the star-studded crowd. While fans are excited to see their team take on the Los Angeles Rams, they are equally hyped about the potential of spotting their favorite celebrities in the crowd or on the sidelines.

One celebrity who is no stranger to Lions games is actor Tim Allen. As a Detroit native and avid Lions fan, Allen has been frequently seen on the sidelines over the years. It would be a shock if he wasn’t present for the team’s first home playoff game in 30 years.

Another Michigan native, actor Jeff Daniels, has also been spotted at Lions games in the past. Known for his roles in movies like “Dumb and Dumber” and TV shows like “The Newsroom,” Daniels performed a ceremony a couple of years ago to break the curse of Bobby Layne. There’s a good chance he’ll be cheering for the Lions this Sunday.

Keegan-Michael Key, known for his comedy sketches on “Key & Peele,” is a big Lions fan as well. On a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Key expressed his excitement for the Lions potentially winning the Super Bowl. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him at the game this Sunday, as he has attended previous Lions games.

Rapper Eminem, who also resides in the area, has been quite vocal about his support for the Lions. He has been seen enjoying games from Ford Field suites and has even tweeted about the team’s victories. It would be very surprising if he missed out on this important playoff game.

These are just a few of the celebrities expected to attend the Lions’ home playoff game. With the anticipation building for the team’s first home playoff game in decades, fans are excited to see who else might make an appearance. Regardless of the final outcome on the field, the star power in the crowd is sure to make it a memorable event.