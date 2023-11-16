Diwali 2023: Trends that Ruled the Festive Fashion Scene

As the curtains draw on the vibrant festivities of Diwali 2023, it is time to reflect upon the fashion choices that took center stage during this festive season. The glamour quotient was at an all-time high, with celebrities showcasing their penchant for conscious fashion, sequins, and a rich palette of festive attires.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, the celebrated sisters of the Kapoor family, redefined traditional wear showcasing the art of rewear and borrowing. Their saris exuded elegance and charm, breathing new life into age-old fashion choices. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen took a nostalgic trip down memory lane donning an embellished beige sari from her own collection dating back to 2005.

Shanaya Kapoor dazzled onlookers with her festive spirit, wearing a magnificent Tarun Tahiliani lehenga adorned with precious stones. Kareena Kapoor Khan, fondly known as Bebo, added her signature flair to the celebrations with a red floral motif sequin sari that became an instant hit.

This Diwali, the fashion scene witnessed a splendid display of diversity. From pre-draped saris to intricately encrusted lehengas, every style made a statement of its own. The fashion choices included a blend of contemporary designs and traditional aesthetics, ensuring a perfect fusion of comfort and elegance.

FAQ:

Q: What is rewear?

A: Rewear refers to the act of wearing an outfit again, either the same person or borrowing from someone else.

Q: Who is Tarun Tahiliani?

A: Tarun Tahiliani is a renowned Indian fashion designer known for his exquisite bridal wear and couture designs.

Q: What are pre-draped saris?

A: Pre-draped saris are pre-stitched and ready-to-wear versions of the traditional Indian garment, making it easier to drape and carry.

Sources:

– Tarun Tahiliani official website: www.taruntahiliani.com