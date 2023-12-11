Students Arrested for Distributing THC Edibles at Middle School

Two middle school students in Concord, North Carolina, are facing charges after allegedly distributing edibles containing THC to their classmates during a snack party. The incident occurred last week when several eighth-grade students consumed Rice Krispies Treats laced with the psychoactive compound, leading to multiple students being rushed to the emergency room. After conducting interviews, the police discovered that two students had planned to distribute the edibles and had informed their peers about their availability.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that the Rice Krispies Treats tested positive for THC, and psilocybin mushrooms were also found at the scene. It was revealed that the students who consumed the edibles were aware that they contained THC. The Concord Police Department filed petitions against the two students through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice. One of the students will face two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule VI drug, while the other will be charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I drug. Due to their age, their identities will not be disclosed.

The incident has caused a significant amount of concern among parents and community members. A school board meeting has been scheduled to address the issue, with many families planning to express their worries about what occurred. One parent, Melissa Morphis, expressed her distress, stating that her daughter, Alicyn, tested positive for THC after consuming the Rice Krispies Treats. Morphis vehemently denied that the students knowingly consumed the edibles and criticized the assumption that every student was aware of the drug content. Alicyn, an exceptional student with ambitions of attending an early college program, faces a 10-day suspension and intends to speak out at the board meeting to defend herself and her fellow students.

The school district has stated that disciplinary actions will be taken against any students found to be in violation of the student code of conduct. They have also acknowledged that communication with parents during the emergency situation may have been delayed as their primary focus was the immediate safety of the students. The investigation into the origin of the edibles and mushrooms is ongoing.