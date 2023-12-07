Stokes County Schools to Undergo Multiple Changes in Coming Years

The Stokes County school system has recently announced a series of changes that will significantly impact several schools in the district.

Under the new long-range plan approved the Board of Education members, two schools are scheduled to close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. Lawsonville Elementary School and Pine Hall Elementary School will be shutting down their operations, leading to the reorganization of the district’s educational resources.

As part of this plan, Meadowbrook Academy will be relocated to Lawsonville Elementary School once it closes. This move aims to optimize the use of available school facilities and promote efficient resource allocation within the district.

Additionally, the closure of Pinnacle Elementary is anticipated to take place around 2030, coinciding with the opening of a new King Elementary School. This development suggests a long-term strategy to adapt to changing demographics and ensure that educational facilities are optimally distributed across the district.

To accommodate Meadowbrook Academy, renovation plans are in the pipeline for Sandy Ridge Elementary School and Lawsonville Elementary School. These renovations will allow the respective schools to accommodate the incoming students effectively.

As a result of the closures and relocations, there will be a redistribution of student populations across several schools. Approximately 50% of Lawsonville Elementary School students are expected to move to Nancy Reynolds Elementary and Sandy Ridge Elementary. Similarly, Pine Hall Elementary School students will be relocated to London Elementary.

These changes reflect the district’s commitment to adapting its educational infrastructure to better serve the needs of its students. By making strategic adjustments and allocating resources efficiently, Stokes County schools aim to create an environment conducive to quality education in the years to come.