Two Planes Collide at Chicago O’Hare Airport

Summary: In an incident at Chicago O’Hare Airport, two planes’ wingtips collided as they were taxiing to their gates. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and both planes were able to proceed without further issues. The incident is currently under investigation the FAA.

An Unfortunate Encounter on the Tarmac

In a rare twist of fate, a minor collision occurred between two aircraft at Chicago O’Hare Airport. As the planes were slowly taxiing towards their designated gates, their wingtips made unexpected contact. The Chicago Department of Aviation confirmed that the incident took place shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The two airlines involved in this incident were SkyWest and GoJet Airlines. SkyWest flight 5433, operating as United Express, was one of the planes involved. The other plane was identified as GoJet Airlines flight 4423. Despite the unexpected mishap, both aircraft safely reached their gates, causing no further disruption to air traffic operations.

Passenger Safety Remains Priority

Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the collision. Passengers on board the affected flight were able to deplane normally at the gate. SkyWest has initiated an inspection of their aircraft to ensure there is no significant damage caused the contact.

This is not the first time that SkyWest flight 5433 has been involved in a collision incident. Back in October, the same flight number was part of an incident where two planes struck a baggage cart on a taxiway. Chicago fire officials had clarified that strong gusts of wind had propelled an empty cargo bin into the wing of SkyWest flight 5433 at that time.

FAA Investigation Underway

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is actively investigating the recent collision incident at O’Hare Airport. As is standard procedure, they will gather all relevant information and examine various factors that may have contributed to the incident. While the investigation is ongoing, further information is not immediately available.

Air travel remains one of the safest modes of transportation, with rigorous safety protocols in place. Accidents such as these, though rare, serve as important reminders of the industry’s continuous commitment to passenger safety.