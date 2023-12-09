Two Injured in Shooting at Charlotte Nightclub

In a disturbing incident, two individuals were shot in a nightclub located in northwest Charlotte during the early hours of Monday morning. Emergency medical services promptly responded to the incident and transported the victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition, while the other sustained serious injuries. The incident took place at Playground CLT on Freedom Drive, close to the intersection with Moores Chapel Road.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not disclosed any further details regarding the ongoing investigation at this point. Interestingly, this incident follows closely on the heels of two separate homicides that occurred within minutes of each other on Sunday night.

