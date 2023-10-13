WhatsApp Scam: Two Patiala Residents Lose Rs 15 Lakh in Fraud Calls

In recent times, there has been an increase in fraudulent activities through WhatsApp calls, with scammers pretending to be friends or relatives in need of urgent financial assistance. Exploiting the fact that many people have loved ones living abroad, these fraudsters target individuals and attempt to deceive them into sending money creating fake situations of emergencies.

Two residents of Patiala, Om Parkash of Preet Avenue and Balwant Singh of Officer Colony, became victims of these fraudulent WhatsApp calls. The scammers contacted them, pretending to be their old friends or relatives, and eventually asked for a significant amount of money. As a result, Om Parkash lost Rs 10 lakh, while Balwant Singh lost Rs 5 lakh in these scam calls.

The Patiala police have taken swift action and registered a case against two unidentified individuals under sections 419, 420, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police are currently investigating the matter and working towards identifying the culprits behind these fraudulent activities.

It is essential for everyone to be aware of such scams and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from falling victim to these fraudulent schemes. It is advised to verify the authenticity of any distress call received through WhatsApp directly contacting the person using a known and trusted phone number. If there is any suspicion, it is recommended to consult local authorities and report the incident immediately.

These scams are not limited to Patiala or any specific region, and it is important for people across the country to be vigilant and cautious when receiving unexpected calls or messages from unknown numbers. It is crucial to remember that genuine emergencies are best dealt with directly contacting the concerned person or reaching out to known and reliable sources for verification.

Additional awareness programs and campaigns about such scams should be conducted to educate individuals about the dangers associated with fraudulent WhatsApp calls and other similar forms of cybercrimes. By staying informed and vigilant, we can collectively work towards minimizing the impact of these scams and protecting ourselves and our loved ones from financial losses.

