Two Pennsylvania Zoos Among Top Ranked in the United States

Pennsylvania is proud to boast not one, but two exceptional zoos that have recently been ranked among the top in the United States. The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, located in the Keystone State, secured the eighth spot overall in a recent study conducted AirportParkingReservations.com. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Zoo received an honorable mention, placing 15th in the rankings.

The study, based on monthly search data and factors like ticket costs and positive TripAdvisor reviews, aimed to identify the most popular zoos in the country. Additionally, the number of animals and species at each location were taken into account.

However, the ultimate winner of the title of the best zoo in the United States is the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska. This unassuming zoo outshined its competitors housing a staggering 17,000 animals and an impressive 962 species. With these incredible numbers, it’s no surprise that the Henry Doorly Zoo claimed the gold.

Visitors to the Henry Doorly Zoo can expect a memorable experience surrounded a diverse array of creatures. From wandering through exhibits showcasing various animals to enjoying additional attractions like the carousel and giant theater, there is something for everyone. The zoo also offers unique experiences such as Stingray Beach, where children can interact with resident stingrays in a carefully designed environment.

While Pennsylvania may be proud of its top-ranking zoos, the Houston Zoo in Houston, Texas also deserves recognition. Securing the third spot in the rankings, this zoo offers visitors an exciting and educational experience. With its wide range of animal species, the Houston Zoo continues to captivate visitors year after year.

