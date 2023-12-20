New Ranking Reveals Top Zoos in the United States

Summary: A recent study conducted AirportParkingReservations.com has revealed the top zoos in the United States based on monthly search data, ticket costs, positive reviews, and the number of animals and species in each location. While the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium claimed the eighth spot and the Philadelphia Zoo received an honorable mention in 15th place, the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska emerged as the top-ranked zoo due to its impressive collection of 17,000 animals and 962 species. The Houston Zoo in Texas secured the third position in the rankings.

The United States is home to several amazing zoos that offer a unique opportunity to witness exotic creatures and plants. According to a recent ranking, two zoos in Pennsylvania have made it to the list of the country’s top zoos, with one of them even securing a place in the top 10.

The study, conducted AirportParkingReservations.com, analyzed monthly search data related to 28 popular zoos in the United States. Researchers also took into account ticket costs, positive reviews on TripAdvisor with four or more stars, and the number of animals and species at each location.

Earning the eighth spot in the overall rankings is the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium. This zoo offers visitors an immersive experience surrounded a diverse range of animals and plant species. The Philadelphia Zoo also received recognition, securing the 15th position and further emphasizing Pennsylvania’s reputation for outstanding zoos.

However, the top spot in the rankings was claimed the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha, Nebraska. This unassuming zoo stands out for its vast collection of 17,000 animals and an impressive 962 species. The zoo provides an array of attractions beyond simply observing animals, including a carousel, a giant theater showcasing various shows, and an interactive area called Stingray Beach where children can interact with resident stingrays.

Rounding out the top three is the Houston Zoo in Texas, which offers visitors a chance to explore diverse animal exhibits and engage in educational activities.

These rankings emphasize the importance of zoos as educational and recreational destinations, providing an opportunity for people to connect with wildlife and learn about the importance of conservation efforts. Whether you’re in Pennsylvania or anywhere else in the United States, visiting a top-ranked zoo promises a wonderful and enriching experience.