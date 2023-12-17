Erie and Scranton Among Pennsylvania’s Most Affordable Cities to Buy a House

A recent report Real Estate Homebuyer.com has identified Erie and Scranton as two of the most affordable cities in Pennsylvania to buy a house. The study assessed the 800 largest U.S. Census-recognized cities based on factors such as mortgage payment, property taxes, and insurance costs. Researchers also incorporated data from real estate data company, Altos Research.

Erie, with a population of approximately 100,000 residents, ranked sixth on the list of mid-sized cities, while Scranton, with a population of around 71,000, came in seventh. These cities offer opportunities for first-time homebuyers to enter the market without “bleeding money,” a common challenge in today’s real estate landscape.

Although the report did not provide specific figures for Erie and Scranton, it is clear that they offer favorable affordability compared to many other cities in the United States. This is good news for individuals and families looking to establish roots in these communities, as they can find housing options that fit within their budget.

While Erie is known for its picturesque waterfront and vibrant cultural scene, Scranton boasts a rich history and is famous for being the setting of the television show “The Office.” Both cities provide residents with a variety of amenities and attractions, making them attractive destinations for potential homeowners.

It is worth noting that Macon, Georgia, topped the overall list, positioning itself as the most financially-friendly city in the nation to purchase a home. Macon offers a blend of historical charm and modern conveniences, making it an appealing choice for homebuyers.

In conclusion, Erie and Scranton are shining beacons for prospective homeowners in Pennsylvania, offering affordable options amidst the prevailing challenges of high real estate prices. As the demand for affordable housing continues to rise, these cities present an opportunity for individuals and families to achieve their dream of owning a home without being burdened excessive costs.