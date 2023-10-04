The Long Beach Transit Board Welcomes Two New Members

The Long Beach Transit Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members, Eduardo Angeles and Tunua Thrash-Ntuk. Mayor Rex Richardson selected Angeles and Thrash-Ntuk to join the board, and they attended their first LBT board meeting on September 28.

Eduardo Angeles, a resident of the Third District, currently serves as the director of state and local government affairs on the west coast for American Airlines. He brings a wealth of transportation experience to the board, previously working for the LA City Attorney’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Angeles expressed his gratitude for the appointment and his excitement to advance LBT’s goals and mission of connecting communities. He is confident that his background in transportation will contribute to the sustainable future of the transit agency.

Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, a resident of the Eighth District, is the president and CEO of nonprofit organization The Center By Lendistry. With her expertise in supporting small businesses in underserved areas, she aims to strengthen LBT’s outreach to every part of the city and ensure accessible public transportation for all.

Thrash-Ntuk has over 15 years of experience in the nonprofit and private sectors. She also announced her bid for a seat on the Long Beach City Council, running for incumbent Councilmember Al Austin’s Eighth District seat in the upcoming local election on March 5.

The LBT Board of Directors is excited to welcome Directors Angeles and Thrash-Ntuk and looks forward to their contributions in guiding LBT into a sustainable future as a leading transit agency.

