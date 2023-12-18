Stokes County School System Announces Closure of Two Schools

After careful consideration, the Stokes County school system has made the decision to close two schools in the coming years. This new long-range plan was approved the Board of Education members on Monday night, marking a significant change for the affected communities.

Lawsonville Elementary School and Pine Hall Elementary School are both set to close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. This decision was made with the intention of streamlining resources and ensuring the best educational opportunities for students in the district.

As part of this plan, Meadowbrook Academy will be relocated to Lawsonville Elementary School at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. This move aims to consolidate resources and improve the learning environment for Meadowbrook Academy students.

Additionally, the construction of a new King Elementary School, estimated to be completed in 2030, will lead to the closure of Pinnacle Elementary School. The Stokes County Administration has been authorized to develop staffing and busing plans for this transition.

To accommodate the changes, specific attendance lines will be drawn and renovation plans will be developed for Sandy Ridge Elementary School and Lawsonville Elementary School. Approximately 50% of Lawsonville Elementary School students will be relocated to Nancy Reynolds Elementary, while the other 50% will move to Sandy Ridge Elementary.

Furthermore, Pine Hall Elementary School will be relocated to London Elementary, providing a smooth transition for students and maintaining access to quality education.

These closures and relocations are part of a broader effort the Stokes County school system to optimize resources and provide the best possible education for all students. While change can be challenging, the ultimate goal is to create a more efficient and effective school system that benefits the entire community.