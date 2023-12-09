Two Long-Term Captive Manatees to Be Set Free after Decades at Miami Aquarium

After spending their entire lives in captivity at the Miami Seaquarium, two manatees named Romeo and Juliet are finally set to be released. The US Fish and Wildlife Service is coordinating their relocation, and the manatees could be set free as early as next week. The decision to move them comes after the Miami Seaquarium was cited for multiple violations earlier this year, raising concerns about the living conditions of the manatees.

Romeo and Juliet, who are 67 and 61 years old respectively, have been held at the aquarium since they were captured as young calves back in 1956. Recent drone footage posted animal advocacy group Urgent Spears showed Romeo swimming alone in a dirty pool that seemed isolated from public access.

The news of the manatees’ upcoming release has been welcomed animal rights advocates who have long expressed concerns about the risks of marine captivity. The release of the documentary film “Blackfish” in 2013 further highlighted the consequences of keeping marine mammals in captivity and sparked public outcry. The film centered around an orca named Tilikum, who spent most of his life in captivity at SeaWorld before his death in 2017.

It’s important to note that Lolita, another orca who was also meant to be released from the Seaquarium, passed away in August before the transfer could take place. Lolita was captured in 1970 when she was just a few years old.

The Miami Seaquarium now has until December 15 to address the issues raised in the USDA inspection report. However, the aquarium has yet to respond to requests for comments on the matter. The US Fish and Wildlife Service will continue to work with rehabilitation experts to ensure a safe and successful relocation for Romeo and Juliet.