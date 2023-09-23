Jordan Peele’s Horror Movies ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ Coming to Netflix US in October

Netflix is adding two of Jordan Peele’s highly acclaimed Universal horror movies, ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’, to its lineup in the US starting October 1st. This follows a trend seen throughout 2023, where Netflix has been acquiring multiple movies from popular franchises. Earlier this year, the streaming platform obtained the rights to the Hunger Games and Fast & Furious movies, among others.

‘Get Out’, released in 2017, marked Jordan Peele’s directorial debut and won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The movie follows Chris, a black man who experiences unease while visiting his white girlfriend’s parents’ estate.

‘Us’, released in 2019, is considered one of the weaker entries in Peele’s filmography but delves further into horror. It tells the story of a family’s peaceful vacation turning into a nightmare when they are confronted their doppelgängers.

Notably absent from the Netflix deal is Peele’s latest film, ‘Nope’, which is currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video. However, it is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2026.

In addition to the two horror films, Netflix will also be adding ‘BlacKkKlansman’, produced Jason Blum, Sean McKittrick, and Jordan Peele, to its October lineup.

For those awaiting the arrival of Peele’s movies outside the US, they can already enjoy his work on Netflix. Peele also co-wrote the animated film ‘Wendell & Wild’, and Netflix US subscribers have access to seasons 1-3 of ‘Key & Peele’.

Overall, this is exciting news for horror movie fans, as they will soon have the opportunity to stream Peele’s thought-provoking and suspenseful films on Netflix.

