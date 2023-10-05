Apsara Aali: Two Instagram Influencers Give a Twist to a Marathi Hit Song

In a recent viral video on Instagram, two talented influencers, Avanti and Sai, gave a fresh twist to the popular Marathi hit song ‘Apsara Aali.’ The song, which holds a special place in the hearts of those from Marathi-speaking regions, has been a favorite at dance shows and competitions for many years.

Avanti and Sai showcased their musical skills and magic as they re-sang the iconic song with their graceful voices. The duo added their unique touch to the lyrics, creating a captivating rendition that has captured the attention of many.

The video, which quickly gained traction online, has been widely shared and appreciated fans of Marathi music and dance. The seamless blend of Avanti and Sai’s vocals along with their engaging performance has made their rendition of ‘Apsara Aali’ a true delight to watch.

The song ‘Apsara Aali’ is known for its energetic beats and catchy lyrics. It is often associated with traditional Marathi dance forms like Lavani, which is characterized its vibrant movements and expressive storytelling. The original version of the song, composed Ajay-Atul, became an instant hit when it was released. Over the years, it has remained a favorite choice for performances, both on and off the stage.

Avanti and Sai’s rendition of ‘Apsara Aali’ is a testament to the enduring popularity and timeless appeal of the song. By putting their own spin on it, the talented duo has breathed new life into this beloved classic.

