Murder Charges Indicted in Fitchburg Shooting Case

Two men, Thomas E. Martin and Christian Collins, have been indicted on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old man in Fitchburg. The indictments were announced Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

The Worcester County grand jury handed up indictments charging Martin, 45, of Fitchburg, and Collins, 37, of Worcester, with murder, home invasion, armed assault in a dwelling, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm without an FID card. Martin is additionally charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Both Martin and Collins were arraigned in Fitchburg District Court on August 4, where they were charged with murder and home invasion. They have been ordered to be held without bail. The indictments now move the case to Worcester Superior Court, where arraignments will take place at a later date.

The charges stem from the death of Michael Parks, who was discovered with gunshot wounds at a residence on Marshall Street in Fitchburg on July 28. Parks was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Martin and Collins were arrested following an investigation conducted the Fitchburg and Massachusetts State Police.

