TikTok Faces Allegations of Discrimination and Retaliation Former Employees

Two former employees of TikTok, Nnete Matima and Joel Carter, have filed a class action charge against the company, alleging discrimination and retaliation. Matima and Carter claim that TikTok downplays complaints of racial discrimination and then retaliates against employees who speak out, creating a chilling effect that prevents others from coming forward.

Matima, who was the only Black employee on the North American sales team when she started working in July 2022, describes a hostile work environment where she was given heavier workloads, excluded from meetings, had valuable sales leads taken away, and was subjected to racist name-calling behind her back. Despite filing two discrimination complaints with human resources, Matima says her claims were ignored and she was forced to stay in her position while the mistreatment continued. She ultimately experienced a panic attack as a result of the stress.

Carter, who had a similar experience at another TikTok office, joined Matima in filing the complaint with the U.S. government’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). They believe that TikTok’s actions have a detrimental impact on other employees who may be afraid to report discrimination.

This case highlights a broader issue of race discrimination within the tech sector. Many top tech companies, including Google, Facebook, and Pinterest, have faced criticism for mistreatment of Black employees. A survey Dice found that 24% of tech professionals reported experiencing racial discrimination at work, with the number rising to 53% for Black professionals. Despite this, Black employees still represent a small portion of the workforce in the tech industry.

TikTok, owned the Chinese company ByteDance, has not yet responded to the allegations. The outcome of the EEOC investigation will determine how the company is held accountable for the alleged discrimination and retaliation.

