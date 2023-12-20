Entrepreneurial Moms Open New Women’s Boutique in Basking Ridge

Morgan Matarazzo and Elizabeth Vinhal, two enterprising mothers from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, have launched Camden Road, a women’s boutique dedicated to empowering women through fashion. The boutique is located above Ava’s Ice Cream at 1 Henry St. in Basking Ridge.

Having juggled the responsibilities of raising three children each while working full-time jobs, Matarazzo and Vinhal realized that they shared a passion for fashion and finding great pieces of clothing. However, they found that many boutiques were either offline or too expensive. This led to the creation of Camden Road, an online women’s boutique that aims to make women feel good at an affordable price.

Initially, Camden Road started as a pop-up to test the waters, and it received great feedback from shoppers. Encouraged this success, Matarazzo and Vinhal expanded their operations to include private shopping parties, charity functions, and women’s night out events. These gatherings provided an opportunity for women to connect, socialize, and shop in a relaxed and enjoyable environment.

To ensure a personalized shopping experience, Camden Road brings three to four racks of clothing to its private shopping parties, giving guests a chance to try on and explore different styles. In response to customer demand, the boutique also offers fast delivery, allowing shoppers to try items in the comfort of their own homes.

The founders are committed to building a strong community of women and have chosen to keep Camden Road at its current location. They believe that being present in-store enables them to connect with customers on a more personal level and allows shoppers to see and feel the quality of the pieces they offer.

Camden Road caters to a diverse clientele, with clothing options available for women between the ages of 25 and 75. The boutique strives to strike a balance between comfort and style, recognizing that women want to feel and look their best, even during their busy daily lives.

As two women who have spent their entire lives in the workforce, Matarazzo and Vinhal are thrilled to have the opportunity to pursue their passion for fashion and entrepreneurship. They see Camden Road as a way to transition their focus and create a community of women who support and uplift one another.

For more information on Camden Road and its store hours, you can visit their Instagram page at instagram.com/shopcamdenroad or their website at shopcamdenroad.com.