Two Men Arrested for Auto Burglaries and Gun Trafficking

Authorities in Scott County have arrested Luther Ducksworth and Artavis Robinson, both residents of Forest, in connection with a series of auto burglaries. The men have been charged with six counts of auto burglary and one count of gun trafficking.

According to Sheriff Mike Lee, the investigation revealed that Ducksworth and Robinson were breaking into cars and primarily stealing handguns. The stolen guns were then being advertised for sale on the popular social media app, Snapchat.

Fortunately, law enforcement has managed to recover most of the stolen weapons. However, the case raises concerns about the illegal trade of firearms and the role of social media in facilitating such activities.

Auto burglaries are a serious crime that can lead to not only property loss but also potential harm to the community. It is crucial for individuals to take precautions to secure their vehicles and avoid becoming victims. Simple steps such as locking car doors, parking in well-lit areas, and not leaving valuables in plain sight can significantly reduce the risk of being targeted burglars.

Additionally, gun trafficking poses a significant threat to public safety. The illegal sale and distribution of firearms can contribute to the increase in armed violence and criminal activities. Law enforcement agencies must work diligently to dismantle such operations and hold accountable those involved in the illegal trade.

