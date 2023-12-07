New: Beware of Gift Card Scammers: Protect Yourself from Fraudulent Schemes

Summary: Recent incidents of gift card tampering in Plumstead Township have highlighted the need for consumers to be cautious when purchasing gift cards. Two suspects were apprehended for running a scheme involving stealing crucial information from gift cards, which would allow them to drain the funds loaded onto the cards. Police were able to prevent any purchases of the tampered cards, but it serves as a reminder for shoppers to remain vigilant.

In a recent case in Bucks County, two individuals successfully placed tampered Visa gift cards on the shelves of a local Giant store. Fortunately, the store employees noticed the suspicious packaging and immediately removed all the affected cards from the racks. These gift cards had been manipulated, and if activated unsuspecting customers, would have resulted in stolen funds.

The perpetrators were later identified as Jian He and Min He, who were apprehended after officers recognized their license plates from previous incidents. Upon their arrest, the suspects were found in possession of numerous Nike gift cards. This suggests that they were likely involved in similar fraudulent activities across multiple departments within Bucks County.

It is important for consumers to be cautious when purchasing gift cards. To protect yourself from potential scams, always inspect the packaging for signs of tampering. If the cardboard appears to have been opened and re-glued, or if the magnetic stripe on the back of the card shows signs of being swiped, immediately bring it to the attention of store employees or management.

While this case was successfully resolved, it serves as a reminder that gift card scams remain prevalent. Unfortunately, scammers continue to exploit unsuspecting consumers for their own financial gain. By remaining vigilant and alert, shoppers can help prevent fraudulent activities and protect themselves from falling victim to these schemes.