In a recent incident at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, two regional aircraft collided on the ground, prompting an investigation the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred when the wingtips of GoJet Flight 4423 and SkyWest Flight 5433 made contact while both aircraft were waiting for gate space at the airport. Despite the collision, both planes were able to taxi safely to the terminals, and passengers were able to disembark without any issues.

SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, confirmed that their flight arrived safely at O’Hare before the collision took place. The airline reported that no injuries were suffered their passengers, and the aircraft is currently being inspected their maintenance teams.

Similarly, GoJet informed Fox News Digital that their flight had also landed at O’Hare and was parked when the collision occurred. The crew immediately reported the incident to air traffic control, and all passengers were able to deplane normally. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft is currently undergoing inspection for any damage.

Close calls and incidents involving aircraft have been increasing recently, sparking concerns about safety measures. A panel of independent experts recently concluded that the FAA requires better staffing, equipment, and technology to prevent such incidents. The shortage of air traffic controllers has also been identified as a contributing factor, with workers frequently working overtime and experiencing fatigue.

Furthermore, some reports have highlighted the challenges faced air traffic controllers, including instances of employees showing up to work under the influence of alcohol or drugs or falling asleep on the job. The fear of jeopardizing their jobs has deterred some controllers from seeking help for physical or mental health issues.

The FAA’s investigation into the recent incident at O’Hare Airport will shed more light on what caused the collision and help identify any necessary improvements to ensure the safety of future flights.