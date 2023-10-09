Scammers on Social Media: A $2.7 Billion Menace

Social media platforms have become breeding grounds for scams, resulting in reported losses of $2.7 billion since 2021, surpassing other contact methods, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The allure of social media for scammers lies in its ability to create fake personas, hack profiles, and manipulate users’ personal information to deceive their friends. By leveraging personal data shared on social media, scammers can tailor their approaches to appear more legitimate and convincing.

Moreover, scammers utilizing social media ads can tap into sophisticated targeting tools available to advertisers. This enables them to systematically target individuals based on their age, interests, and previous purchases, enhancing their chances of success. Unlike traditional scams that required considerable effort and resources, social media scams allow scammers to reach billions of people worldwide at a minimal cost.

The FTC’s recent analysis of social media scams in the first half of 2023 highlights the prevalence and impact of these fraudulent activities. The most frequently reported scams on social media are related to online shopping, constituting 44% of all reports. Victims often fell prey to fraudulent advertisements on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, where they never received the products they ordered.

While online shopping scams are commonly reported, the biggest financial losses are attributed to investment scams promoted through social media. These schemes accounted for 53% of the total reported losses from scams on social media in the first half of the year. Notably, cryptocurrency played a significant role, with more than half of the reported cases involving scammers receiving payments in cryptocurrency.

Romance scams emerged as the second-most reported category, further illustrating the extent of deception and financial harm caused scammers on social media platforms. In response, the FTC advises consumers to proactively manage their privacy settings, restricting access to their posts and ensuring they only connect with trustworthy individuals. Furthermore, the FTC recommends contacting individuals directly phone if approached on social media someone claiming to be a friend or relative in need of financial assistance.

Overall, the pervasive nature of scams on social media serves as a wake-up call for users to be vigilant and adopt precautionary measures to protect themselves from falling victim to fraudulent activities.

Source: FTC (Federal Trade Commission)