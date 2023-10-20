Escalators Installed on Chinese Mountain Spark Debate

Tourism officials in China have installed a set of escalators on Tianyu Mountain in Zhejiang province, providing visitors with an alternative way to reach the summit. The installation, which opened last year at a cost of $2.2 million, spans 350 meters and costs 30 yuan ($6.50) to use. While Chinese state media claims the escalators have been well-received, online discussion has been divided.

Critics argue that the escalators take away from the sense of accomplishment and joy that comes with climbing a mountain. They argue that the natural beauty of the location is compromised the introduction of modern infrastructure. On social media platform Weibo, the terms “painless mountain climbing” and “painless hiking” began to trend, highlighting the controversy surrounding the installation.

Supporters of the escalators argue that they provide an opportunity for people with health issues or bad knees to still enjoy the climb. They view the installation as a way to make the mountain accessible to a wider range of visitors. Others point out that hiking paths still exist for those who prefer to climb without assistance.

According to a worker at Tianyu Mountain, the escalators were installed to alleviate congestion problems and improve transportation to the summit. Initially, a cableway was considered, but it was deemed less safe and less capable of handling traffic compared to the escalators.

The debate surrounding the installation of escalators on Tianyu Mountain is not unique. Many popular tourist attractions around the world, such as Hong Kong’s The Peak and Tianmen Mountain in China’s Zhangjiajie, have introduced various forms of transportation, including trams and cable cars, to help visitors reach their peaks.

